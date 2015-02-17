(Corrects first bullet point to clarify the drug failed in
* Drug fails in mid-stage trials
* Shares down 55.5 pct
Feb 17 Israel's VBL Therapeutics said
it would stop developing its experimental inflammatory drug to
fight psoriasis and ulcerative colitis, leading to half its
market value being wiped off.
The company said the drug, VB-201, failed to meet the main
goal in separate mid-stage trials testing it in patients with
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and mild-to-moderate
ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease.
VB-201 aims to treat chronic immune-inflammatory diseases by
mimicking the body's natural anti-inflammatory response.
VBL Therapeutics, the operative name of Vascular Biogenics
Ltd, was forced to settle for a $40 million IPO last year after
its prior effort to go public was thwarted as a major investor
failed to complete a stock purchase.
The Tel-Aviv-based company separately said the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration lifted a partial hold on another drug that
it is testing to treat an aggressive form of brain cancer.
The biotech drug, VB-111, will be evaluated in a late-stage
study in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. The hold was
imposed by the agency in July, pending additional data.
VB-111 is also being tested to fight ovarian cancer and the
most common form of thyroid cancer.
VBL Therapeutics shares were down 55.5 percent at $6.28 on
the Nasdaq in early trading on Tuesday. The stock had more than
doubled in value this year through Friday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Joyjeet Das)