BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
April 3 Vastned Retail NV
* Launches up to 110 million convertible bond
* Proposes to offer a private placement of 100 million of convertible bonds due 2019 which may be subsequently increased by up to 10 million at the option of
* Bonds will be senior and unsecured and will be convertible into fully paid ordinary
* Bonds will be senior and unsecured and will be convertible into fully paid ordinary shares of co
* Bonds are expected to be issued on or around 10 April, 2014
* ABN Amro / UBS and BNP Paribas are acting as joint bookrunners for the placement of the bonds Further company coverage:
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)