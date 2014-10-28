Oct 28 Vastned Retail Belgium NV

* Operating distributable result in first nine months of 2014: eur 2,02 (eur 1,96 in first nine months of 2013).

* Expected gross dividend for FY2014: between eur 2,68 and eur 2,73 per share offering a gross dividend yield of about 4,9 pct based on closing share price on 30 Sep