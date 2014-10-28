BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 28 Vastned Retail Belgium NV
* Operating distributable result in first nine months of 2014: eur 2,02 (eur 1,96 in first nine months of 2013).
* Expected gross dividend for FY2014: between eur 2,68 and eur 2,73 per share offering a gross dividend yield of about 4,9 pct based on closing share price on 30 Sep Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nEapBQ) Further company coverage:
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.