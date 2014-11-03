Nov 3 Vastned Retail Nv

* Occupancy rate stable at 96.5 pct (30 June 2014: 96.6%)

* Acquisitions of premium city high street shops for an amount of 41 million euros strengthen the quality of the property portfolio

* Dividend proposal 2014: 2.00 euros per share

* Estimated direct result 2014 raised from 2.10 euros - 2.30 euros to 2.35 euros per share Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1GdvcRB] Further company coverage: