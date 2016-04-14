ZURICH, April 14 VAT Group shares are due to begin trading in Zurich on Thursday, with the price set at 45 Swiss francs ($46.53), the upper end of the range that spanned from 39 francs to 46 francs.

The placement volume for shares in the Swiss based maker of vacuum valves for applications including the semiconductor industry was 540 million francs, reflecting market capitalization of 1.35 billion francs, VAT Group said in a statement.

After the listing and assuming an over-allotment option is fully exercised, funds managed or advised by Partners Group and Capvis will hold approximately 45.8 percent of VAT's share capital. ($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)