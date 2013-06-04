* Robinson says only a council can make effective change
* New pope has raised hopes among Catholics for reform
* Online petition a novel way to address the Vatican
By Tom Heneghan, Religion Editor
June 4 A retired Australian bishop urged Roman
Catholics around the world on Tuesday to sign an online petition
to Pope Francis to call a new global council to take effective
measures to end the sexual abuse of children in the Church.
Bishop Geoffrey Robinson, a former auxiliary bishop of
Sydney who coordinated the Australian church's response to the
sexual abuse crisis, said only a council of the world's bishops
would have the power to make the changes he said were needed.
The new organisation would be akin to the 1962-1965 Second
Vatican Council, Robinson told a news conference in Sydney,
referring to the historic body that transformed the Catholic
Church with modernising reforms.
But this council would focus only on solving the abuse
issue, he added.
Robinson said Francis had "given out a lot of good signals"
since his surprise election in March and had spoken several
times about abuse victims.
The Argentinian-born pontiff, 76, has raised hopes for
change among Catholics worldwide by ignoring Vatican protocol
and openly addressing controversial issues, but it was not clear
how he would react to an innovation like an online petition.
"The petition is not to challenge him, it's to help him, to
indicate that the people are with him in really looking at these
factors and changing whatever needs to be changed," Robinson
said at the conference broadcast by Australia's ABC television.
FOR CHRIST'S SAKE
The scandal of priests molesting minors has haunted the
Catholic Church around the world for over two decades, sapping
its moral authority, shaming bishops and priests involved in
abuse or its cover-up and costing huge sums in damage payments.
It overshadowed the eight-year papacy of retired Pope
Benedict, even though he publicly apologised for the abuse
several times and met victims on many of his trips.
Robinson spoke at the launch of his new book "For Christ's
Sake: End Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Church ... for Good". His
petition, which has been online for several weeks, reached
15,000 signatures on Monday.
Australia's senior Catholic prelate, Sydney Cardinal George
Pell, apologised to abuse victims at a parliamentary hearing
last week and promised to work with a major official inquiry due
to look into child sex abuse in Australian institutions.
Robinson's petition, online at
www.change.org/forchristssake, says signatories are "sickened by
the continuing stories of sexual abuse within our Church and ...
appalled by the accounts of an unchristian response to those who
have suffered."
Lay Catholics should have a major voice at the Council, it
said, and discuss problems such as Church teaching on sexual
morality, the requirement of priestly celibacy, the lack of
women's influence in Church decision-making, a culture of
secrecy and a Vatican emphasis on protecting papal authority.
The Second Vatican Council launched modernising reforms such
as using local languages in the liturgy, opening relations with
other faiths, especially Judaism, and promoting more dialogue
between the Vatican and Catholic bishops around the world.
(Reporting By Tom Heneghan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)