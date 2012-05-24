(Adds Vatican statement, quotes, background)
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY May 24 The president of the
Vatican bank has been ousted by the board of directors, the
Vatican said on Thursday, blaming him for a deterioration in
standards of governance.
The board unanimously passed a no-confidence vote in Italian
Ettore Gotti Tedeschi for failing to carry out "various
fundamentally important functions of his office", the Vatican
statement said.
The bank will seek a new president who can "re-establish
full and effective relations between the Institute and the
financial community, based on mutual respect of internationally
accepted banking standards", it said.
The Vatican bank, founded in 1942 by Pope Pius XII, has been
in the spotlight since September 2010 when Italian investigators
froze 23 million euros ($33 million) of its funds in Italian
banks after opening an investigation into possible
money-laundering.
Gotti Tedeschi told Reuters that he had been ousted because
the bank did not like his honest way of doing things.
"I don't want to speak or give interviews, I have paid for
my transparency," he said.
The Vatican recently adopted new financial transparency laws
and set up internal regulations to make sure its bank and all
other departments adhere to international regulations and
standards, and cooperate with foreign authorities.
But in January Italian newspapers published leaked internal
letters that appeared to show a conflict among top Vatican
officials about just how transparent the bank should be about
dealings that took place before it enacted its new laws.
In response to the money-laundering probe the bank,
officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion, said it
did nothing wrong and was just transferring the funds between
its own accounts. The money was released in June 2011, but the
investigation is continuing.
In March, the U.S. State Department for the first time put
the Vatican on its list of countries considered vulnerable to
money laundering.
That decision dealt a blow to the Vatican's bid to be
included in the European Commission's "white list" of states
which comply with international standards against tax fraud and
money-laundering. A decision on its inclusion is expected next
month.
(Additional reporting by Paolo Biondi,; writing by Gavin Jones;
