ROME May 24 The Vatican bank's board of directors voted unanimously on Thursday to oust President Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, and will seek to renew the lender's ties with the world's financial community, a statement from the Holy See said.

The board voted no confidence in Gotti Tedeschi "for not carrying out various fundamental functions of his office," the Vatican said without giving details.

A new president will be hired to renew relataions with the international banking community, it said. The statement confirmed an earlier report from a senior Vatican source. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)