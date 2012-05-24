ROME May 24 The Vatican bank's board of
directors voted unanimously on Thursday to oust President Ettore
Gotti Tedeschi, and will seek to renew the lender's ties with
the world's financial community, a statement from the Holy See
said.
The board voted no confidence in Gotti Tedeschi "for not
carrying out various fundamental functions of his office," the
Vatican said without giving details.
A new president will be hired to renew relataions with the
international banking community, it said. The statement
confirmed an earlier report from a senior Vatican source.
