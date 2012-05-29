(updates with Tietmeyer denial)
VATICAN CITY May 29 Former Bundesbank head Hans
Tietmeyer said on Tuesday he was not a candidate to become the
next head of the Vatican bank.
"I know absolutely nothing about this," Tietmeyer, who
headed the German central bank from 1993 to 1999, told Reuters.
"I have read that but it is completely untrue."
Italian media reported earlier on Tuesday that Tietmeyer was
under consideration to succeed Italian Ettore Gotti Tedeschi,
who left the Vatican bank after a vote of no-confidence on
Thursday.
Earlier, a source familiar with the situation and who spoke
to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said there was "no short
list, no long list, let alone anybody in pole position" to
succeed Tedeschi.
The source said reports in the media reports regarding the
future of the bank, which is formally known as the Institute for
Works of Religion (IOR), were "pure speculation, not news,
employed to fill an information vacuum".
(Reporting By Marc Jones and Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)