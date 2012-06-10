ROME, June 10 A senior official of the Vatican's
bank denied on Sunday a reports that prominent Italian lay
clients including politicians held secret numbered accounts at
the institution, which is caught up in a money laundering
investigation.
The Institute for Works of Religion (IOR) has been in the
spotlight since 2010 when Italian investigators froze 23 million
euros ($28.75 million) of its funds in Italian banks as part of
their inquiry.
In a newspaper interview published on Sunday, IOR's Director
General Paolo Cipriani denied allegations which have surfaced
since its president was abruptly ousted.
"There are no numbered accounts or accounts of politicians,"
Cipriani told Corriere della Sera. "The only non-clergy Italians
that hold accounts are employees or pensioners of the Holy See."
IOR President Ettore Gotti Tedeschi was dismissed last month
after the board passed a motion of no-confidence, accusing him
of neglecting his basic management responsibilities.
Gotti Tedeschi's abrupt departure, which followed the arrest
of the pope's butler for allegedly stealing confidential papal
documents, was the culmination of a leaks scandal that has
shaken the Vatican since January.
Italian police searching Gotti Tedeschi's home and office
this week found a confidential dossier relating to his
three-year tenure, a judicial source told Reuters.
Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday that in his dossier
Gotti Tedeschi said he had met resistance from other bank
executives when he asked for details of secret accounts held by
non-clergy such as Italian politicians and other state workers.
Cipriani defended the bank's transparency record and said
each of its accounts was linked to profiles of the holder which
were more detailed than those of Italian banks.
Gotti Tedeschi told Reuters after his dismissal that he had
paid for his efforts to improve transparency and make IOR
comply with international anti-money-laundering standards. The
Vatican has denied this, saying he was ineffective, divisive,
and an obstacle to transparency.
(Reporting by Catherine Hornby; editing by David Stamp)