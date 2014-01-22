VATICAN CITY Jan 22 The Vatican bank asked Italy on Wednesday to resume normal banking relations, which have been effectively frozen since 2010, saying it had made great progress with new anti-money laundering provisions.

"The (bank) looks forward to a resumption of full interaction with Italian financial institutions pending review by Italian regulatory authorities of the Holy See and Vatican City State's anti-money laundering provisions," a report said.

Italian banks stopped dealing with the IOR in 2010 after the central bank told them they had to enforce strict anti-money laundering criteria if they wanted to continue doing transactions with the IOR. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)