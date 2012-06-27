* Former president Gotti Tedeschi was ousted last month
* Vatican wants to make Europe's banking "white list"
* Decision by arbiters MONEYVAL due next month
(Adds comment by Finmeccanica)
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, June 27 The board of the Vatican
bank met on Wednesday to start the hunt for a new president to
replace Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, who was unceremoniously ousted
last month.
The Vatican said the board, which is made up of outside lay
experts, had met to "identify the universally recognised
criteria of professionalism and experience" needed for the job.
The board includes Carl Anderson, the American head of the
international charity group Knights of Columbus, Ronaldo Hermann
Schmitz, formerly a top executive at Deutsche Bank, Manuel Soto
Serrano of Banco Santander and Antonio Maria Marocco, a
prominent Italian notary.
Former Bundesbank head Hans Tietmeyer has denied Italian
media reports that he was a candidate to become the next head of
the bank, officially known as the Institute for Works of
Religion (IOR).
Gotti Tedeschi, who left after a no confidence vote by the
board on May 24, has said he was ousted because he wanted to
make the bank more transparent.
The Vatican denied this and said he was an ineffective and
divisive manager.
On June 5 Italy's financial police searched his home in
northern Italy in connection with a separate, unrelated
investigation into an alleged kickback scandal involving defence
technology group Finmeccanica. The company denies any
wrongdoing.
Gotti Tedeschi is a friend of Finmeccanica CEO and Chairman
Giuseppe Orsi, who is under investigation, and magistrates were
looking for documents they believed the former Vatican banker
may have been holding relevant to the Finmeccanica case.
Orsi has said the idea that he had given any Finmeccanica
documents to Gotti Tedeschi was "absurd".
While looking for evidence in that investigation police
found a dossier compiled by Gotti Tedeschi concerning his nearly
three years at the helm of the Vatican bank, according to
judicial sources.
His lawyer, Fabio Palazzo, said police had confiscated notes
that his client believed would be useful to counter the
accusations made by the board of the Vatican bank when it voted
its no-confidence motion.
BRIEFING THE CARDINAL
The Vatican statement said that after their meeting on the
requisites for the new president, the board briefed Cardinal
Tarciscio Bertone, the secretary of state, who heads a
commission of cardinals who oversee the bank.
The choice of a new president for the bank comes at a time
when the Vatican is seeking to make the so-called white list of
states that comply with international standards on financial
transparency.
The next hurdle the bank faces is the judgment of MONEYVAL,
a Council of Europe monitoring mechanism that rates states on
their effectiveness to fight money laundering and terrorism
financing and comply with international standards. The report is
due next month.
Anderson, the board member who signed the no-confidence
memorandum against Gotti Tedeschi last month, said the IOR was
committed to making the white list.
"We are going to continue doing everything necessary to
reach that standard. There is no question the board and
management are fully committed to that," he told Reuters at the
time of Gotti Tedeschi's ousting.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Jon Boyle)