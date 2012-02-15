* Vatican editorial says image crisis should lead to
purification
* Italian paper publishes more leaks about Vatican bank
* Spokesman calls for cold blood, steady nerves as leaks
continue
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Feb 15 The Vatican newspaper
on Wednesday suggested those responsible for revealing sensitive
internal documents alleging corruption and a cover-up were
irresponsible, undignified "wolves", the latest twist in what
has become known as "Vatileaks".
But an editorial in the Osservatore Romano, while renewing
criticism of some media handling of the scandal, also said that
the Catholic Church should see the current image crisis as a
chance to purify itself.
It was the latest chapter in a saga in which the Vatican has
had to scramble to deal with what one spokesman called its own
version of "Wikileaks" and what the Italian media have dubbed
"Vatileaks". It also coincided with the publication of new leaks
about the Vatican bank.
The editorial was ostensibly to mark the 30th anniversary of
the arrival in Rome from Germany of then Cardinal Joseph
Ratzinger, who was elected pope in 2005, to take up the powerful
post as head of the Vatican's doctrinal enforcer.
But in a section about current events, it described the pope
as a man who "is not stopped by wolves" and that he was ready to
stand up to "irresponsible and undignified behaviour".
A senior Vatican official familiar with the newspaper's
editorial line, asked if that part of the editorial which
referred to wolves was criticising those who have leaked the
documents, said "even them" and added: "They certainly are not
boy scouts".
From leaked letters by an archbishop who was transferred
after he blew the whistle on what he saw as a web of corruption
and cronyism, to a leaked poison pen memo which puts a number of
cardinals in a bad light, to new suspicions about its bank,
Vatican spokesmen have had their work cut out responding.
But the editorial said the Church should see the entire
episode, which some say is part of a power struggle inside the
Vatican, as an opportunity for renewal.
The "irresponsible and undignified behaviour," the editorial
said, "winds up becoming intertwined with the noise of the
media, which is inevitable and certainly not disinterested, but
which we need to see as an occasion for purification in the
Church".
EMBARRASSING LEAKS
The flurry of leaks has come at an embarrassing time - just
before a usually joyful ceremony this week known as a
consistory, when Benedict will admit more prelates into the
College of Cardinals, the exclusive men's club that will one day
pick the next Roman Catholic leader from among their own ranks.
The latest image crisis began last month when an Italian
television investigative show broadcast private letters to
Secretary of State Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone and the pope from
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the former deputy governor of
Vatican City and currently the Vatican ambassador in Washington.
The letters showed that Vigano was transferred after he
exposed what he argued was a web of corruption, nepotism and
cronyism linked to the awarding of contracts to contractors at
inflated prices.
Other leaks centre on the Vatican bank, which is trying to
put past scandals behind it. They include the collapse 30 years
ago of Banco Ambrosiano in a tangle of lurid allegations about
money-laundering, freemasons, mafias and the mysterious 1982
death of Ambrosiano chairman Roberto Calvi - "God's banker".
The Vatican bank, formally known at the Institute for Works
of Religion (IOR), aims to comply fully with EU standards on
financial transparency in order to make Europe's "white list" by
June.
But the Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper which has published
most of the leaked documents about the Vatican bank, ran more
confidential letters on Wednesday which it said pointed to an
internal clash over just how transparent the bank should be
about its past dealings.
