* Vatican wary about German initiative to change rules for
remarried
* Germany lay leader hails reform, leading cardinal reserved
* Guidebook requires remorse for first marriage, faith in
second
By Tom Heneghan, Religion Editor
PARIS, Oct 8 The Vatican warned bishops on
Tuesday not to reform faster than Pope Francis, after a German
diocese said that some divorced and remarried Catholics would
now be allowed to receive communion and other sacraments.
Vatican spokesman Rev Federico Lombardi, announcing the pope
would hold a special synod of bishops in October 2014 to discuss
issues facing the family, said local churches that come up with
their own reforms in the meantime could create confusion.
Pope Francis has indicated he could consider exceptions to a
Church law that bars remarried Catholics from the sacraments
because Rome considers marriage to be inviolable. Many bishops
have mentioned this as a growing problem in their dioceses.
The archdiocese of Freiburg in Germany issued a guidebook on
Monday for priests ministering to remarried Catholics that
spelled out a way for them to express remorse for their failed
first marriage and receive communion and other sacraments.
Speaking at the Vatican, Lombardi did not mention the
Freiburg guidebook but stressed that Francis was working with
his bishops on a reform of family issues.
"In this context, offering special pastoral solutions by
individuals or local offices can risk causing confusion," he
said in a statement, stressing the importance of "conducting a
journey in full communion with the Church community."
The Argentine-born pope has shaken up the Church since his
election in March by focusing more on reform and forgiveness
than issues such as abortion and homosexuality, where Vatican
opposition to current social trends is well known.
But he is also consulting his advisers closely, and they
have stressed the reform process will take some time to
complete.
MIXED RECEPTION
The unexpected initiative from Freiburg, whose Archbishop
Robert Zollitsch is head of the national bishops conference,
received a mixed reception in Germany, where this is a major
issue.
"This is showing ways how people who take their faith
seriously can again have access to full participation in the
life of the Church," said Alois Glueck, president of the Central
Committee of German Catholics.
A spokesman for Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, one of the
eight cardinals chosen as special advisors to the pope, called
the guidebook "a contribution to an unfinished discussion" and
stressed the issue must be solved by the worldwide Church.
German bishops have regularly asked the Vatican about
readmitting divorced and remarried Catholics to the sacraments
in recent years and heard until recently that these faithful
could attend Mass but not receive communion.
The guidebook stressed that Catholics seeking readmission to
the sacraments should discuss their failed marriage with a
priest and show they take their faith seriously but decided a
second marriage was right for them and any family they have.
"Such a marriage also has a spiritual dimension because it
is based on the personal belief of the partners and their
participation in the life of the Church," it said.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)