UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
VATICAN CITY, April 1 The Vatican and Italy on Wednesday signed an agreement to share financial and tax information and the Holy See pledged full cooperation.
The deal, which was announced in two separate statements from the Vatican and the Italian economy ministry, came after months of negotiations and will cover information from 2009 onwards.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Isla Binnie)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February