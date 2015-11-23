VIENNA Nov 23 The Vatican should withdraw
criminal charges against two journalists who wrote books
accusing it of corruption, the Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday, invoking press
freedom.
The Vatican on Saturday ordered five people, including two
Italian journalists, to stand trial for leaking and publishing
secret documents, in the latest development in a scandal which
is rocking the papacy.
Causing embarrassment and anger in the Vatican, the two
journalists, Gianluigi Nuzzi and Emiliano Fittipaldi, used the
leaks by Vatican officials in their books, which the Holy See
described as giving a "partial and tendentious" version of
events.
"Journalists must be free to report on issues of public
interests and to protect their confidential sources," the OSCE's
representative on freedom of the media, Dunja Mijatovic, said.
"I call on the authorities not to proceed with the charges
and protect journalists' rights in accordance with OSCE
commitments," she said. The men face up to eight years in jail.
The OSCE is an international security and rights
organisation whose 57 participating states include North
American, European and Central Asian countries. The Vatican is
one of them.
The first hearing in the trial is due on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)