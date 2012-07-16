* Wednesday report is milestone for Vatican after string of
scandals
* Vatican expected to pass more than half of "key and core"
requirements
* Progress report due in a year
(Edits)
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, July 15 A European report on the
Vatican's efforts to meet international financial transparency
standards will recognise progress over the past three years but
still give it a failing grade in seven of 16 "key and core"
areas, sources familiar with the report say.
The seat of the Catholic Church, long beset by scandals
involving its only bank, is trying to win inclusion in a
so-called "white list" of countries that take adequate steps to
fight money laundering, tax evasion and other financial crimes.
The report, to be published on Wednesday, will not reach a
conclusive judgment, but is expected to show that some progress
has been made but more must still be achieved over the course of
a reform effort expected to take years.
The report is by Moneyval, "The Committee of Experts on the
Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing
of Terrorism", a monitoring mechanism of the 47-nation Council
of Europe that ensures that member states comply with
international financial standards.
Moneyval does not maintain a "white list", but supplies
information which could eventually be used by other
organisations, such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),
to determine whether the Vatican belongs on a "black" or "grey"
list of countries that fail to measure up.
Any such decision is at least a year away, and would depend
on a follow-up evaluation of how well the Vatican implements
recommendations in Wednesday's report.
Vatican officials say they are determined to do everything
necessary to make the white list.
The Vatican has been trying to shed its image as a suspect
financial centre since 1982, when Roberto Calvi, an Italian
known as "God's Banker" because of his links to the Vatican, was
found hanging from London's Blackfriars Bridge.
Italian magistrates are now investigating the Vatican's own
bank, officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion
(IOR), the head of which was ousted in a dramatic boardroom
showdown in May.
The Moneyval evaluation, which the Vatican requested several
years ago, grades a country against 49 recommendations, of which
16 are deemed "key and core".
They cover areas such as the criminalisation of money
laundering, confiscation of laundered property, performing due
diligence on customers and reporting suspicious transactions.
Sources familiar with the unpublished report said the
Vatican would be given a passing grade of "compliant" or
"largely compliant" in nine of those 16, and failing grades of
"partially compliant" or "non-compliant" in the other seven.
Reuters has not seen the report and was not able to obtain
specific details about the areas where the Vatican would be
found to have fallen short.
One Vatican source said the report would be considered "good
news" considering that the Holy See enacted its financial reform
legislation less than three years ago.
"Our intention is to be transparent and to become
increasingly more so," one Vatican official said.
TRANSPARENCY
It is normal for countries to receive partially compliant or
non-compliant marks on their first and even subsequent
evaluations, accompanied by suggestions on how to improve.
The Vatican sources compared the performance to Italy, which
they said had five non-compliant or partially compliant marks on
"key and core" recommendations in a 2005 evaluation.
In 2010, the Vatican drafted new financial transparency laws
and set up internal regulations to make sure its bank and all
other departments that administer the Catholic Church around the
world adhered to international standards on money laundering and
terrorism financing.
Moneyval inspectors visited the Vatican in 2011 and 2012.
The report they will publish on Wednesday will use direct and
pointed language in its recommendations on what must be
improved, the sources familiar with it said.
The inspectors are expected to issue a follow up report in a
year that will evaluate progress on Wednesday's recommendations.
VATICAN IN UNIQUE SITUATION
The Vatican, seat of the 1.2 billion-member Roman Catholic
Church, is an independent 108-acre city-state surrounded by Rome
and ruled by the pope. Because it has less territory than some
family farms and no real economy, it is in a unique diplomatic
and financial situation.
Its single financial institution, the IOR, has put it at the
centre of controversy and scandal for decades. In 2010, Rome
magistrates investigating money laundering froze 23 million
euros ($33 million) the IOR held in an Italian bank.
The Vatican said at the time that its bank did nothing wrong
and was merely transferring its own funds between its own
accounts in Italy and Germany. The money was released in June
2011, but the investigation is continuing.
The Vatican says Italian magistrates apply disproportionate
attention to it.
Last May, the board of the IOR unanimously passed a no
confidence against Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, 67, the bank's Italian
president.
Gotti Tedeschi, a conservative Catholic who heads the
Italian retail unit of Spain's Banco Santander, said he
was being punished for advocating transparency. The Vatican and
board members said he was an inefficient and divisive manager.
The IOR's most infamous entanglement with scandal involved
the collapse 30 years ago of Banco Ambrosiano, then Italy's
largest private bank, whose chairman Calvi's mysterious death in
London captured world headlines.
The IOR held a stake in the Ambrosiano, and investigators
alleged that it was partly responsible for the fraudulent
bankruptcy. The IOR denied any role in the collapse but paid
$250 million to creditors in what it called a "goodwill
gesture".
The IOR offers financial services to religious orders of
priests and nuns, dioceses around the world, Catholic charity
groups and Vatican employees.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Peter Graff)