* Report calls for independent supervision of bank
* Findings show Vatican needs more work to make "white list"
* Says internal supervisor also needs more teeth
(Adds quote from Vatican lawyer, statistics, more from report)
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, July 18 A European report on
Wednesday identified serious failings in the Vatican's bank and
gave the Holy See a negative rating in almost half of the most
transparency related criteria.
The milestone report by Moneyval , a department of the
Council of Europe, welcomed reforms enacted so far but suggested
the Vatican still has a long way to go before it can be included
on an international "white list" of countries that abide by
global norms on combating money laundering, the financing of
terrorism and tax evasion.
The Vatican said it saw the 241-page report as a
constructive starting point that would allow it to improve its
financial controls rather than as a conclusion.
Moneyval praised the Vatican for making a number of crucial
legislative changes in "a very short period of time" compared to
countries that had been in the rolling evaluation process for 15
years.
"We take both the praise and the criticism contained in the
report with seriousness," said Monsignor Ettore Balestrero, who
headed the Vatican team that worked with the report's authors.
The report comes at a time when the Vatican is battling to
limit the fallout from a corruption scandal with Pope Benedict's
butler suspected of leaking sensitive documents that allege
wrongdoing in the Vatican's business dealings with Italian
companies. [ID: nL6E8IC6V8].
It was particularly pointed in its criticism of the
management of the Vatican bank, officially known as the
Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), and "strongly
recommended" that the IOR be "independently supervised by a
prudential supervisor in the near future".
Lack of independent supervision posed "large risks to the
stability" of the Holy See's financial sector, the report said,
an apparent suggestion that the bank should be fully independent
of a committee of five cardinals who currently oversee it.
It said "fit and proper criteria" should be applied to
senior management at the IOR.
The IOR, whose tellers work under the gaze of crucifixes,
is being investigated by Italian magistrates looking into money
laundering. The bank is housed in the 15th-century Tower of
Nicholas V, which Pope Benedict can see from his apartment
windows.
The report did say that the Vatican had put into place many
of the "building blocks" to combat money laundering and said the
IOR officials showed "clear commitment" to implementing
anti-money laundering procedures and sometimes went "beyond the
requirements" of the law.
OUSTING
In 2010, Rome magistrates froze 23 million euros ($33
million) that the IOR held in an Italian bank. The Vatican said
at the time that its bank had done nothing wrong and was merely
transferring its own funds between its own accounts in Italy and
Germany. The money was released in June 2011, but the
investigation is continuing.
In a dramatic twist, the IOR's former president, Italian
Gotti Tedeschi was ousted in a boardroom battle on May 24. He
said he was fired because he wanted the bank to be more
transparent, but the Vatican said he was an obstacle to
transparency.
He was ousted a day after the arrest of the pope's butler,
Paolo Gabriele, who has been held in relation to the leaking
scandal in a small "safe room", in the Vatican's police station,
where he prays daily. He was denied house arrest last week.
The Vatican has been trying to shed its image as a suspect
financial centre since 1982, when Roberto Calvi, an Italian
known as "God's Banker" because of his links to the Vatican, was
found hanging from London's Blackfriars Bridge.
Although Vatican officials say they are determined to
improve financial transparency in order to qualify for inclusion
on the global white list, Wednesday's report showed they have
their work cut out.
It awarded the Vatican negative grades of "partially
compliant" or "non compliant" on seven of the 16 so-called core
and key recommendations, while handing out grades of "compliant"
or "largely compliant" on the other nine.
The seven negative grades included insufficient customer due
diligence, insufficient compliance on reporting of suspicious
transactions, and insufficient supervision and monitoring.
"There are seven areas where the Holy See must and will
focus on," Balestrero said.
Jeffrey Lena, a lawyer for the Vatican, noted that only 10
of the some 30 countries Moneyval evaluates received better
ratings on Core and Key recommendations.
"It suggests that even with work already in course to
further improve the system, the Holy See's initiatives and
efforts hold up extremely well when compared to other
countries," he said.
Moneyval, "The Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of
Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism",
is a monitoring mechanism of the 47-nation Council of Europe
that tries to ensure that member states comply with
international financial standards.
Moneyval does not maintain its own "white list", but
supplies information which could eventually be used by other
organisations, such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),
to determine whether the Vatican belongs on a "black" or "grey"
list of countries that fail to measure up.
Any such decision is at least a year away, and would depend
on a follow-up evaluation of how well the Vatican implements
recommendations in Wednesday's report.
Balestrero said the Vatican would try to implement all the
recommendations contained in the seven negative scores before
the progress report.
VATICAN REFORM
The Moneyval evaluation, which the Vatican requested several
years ago, grades a country against 49 recommendations, of which
16 are deemed "core and key".
It is not uncommon for countries to receive partially
compliant or non-compliant marks on their first and even
subsequent evaluations, accompanied by suggestions on how to
improve.
Vatican sources compared the performance to Italy, which
they said had five non-compliant or partially compliant marks on
"core and key" recommendations in a 2005 evaluation, years after
it began its evaluation process by FATF.
In 2010, the Vatican drafted new financial transparency laws
and set up internal regulations to make sure its bank and all
other departments that administer the Catholic Church around the
world adhered to international standards on money laundering and
terrorism financing.
As part of the new legislation, the Vatican established an
internal Financial Information Authority (FIA) along the lines
of other countries and promised to liaise with the FATF and law
enforcement agencies.
But the Moneyval report said there was "lack of clarity
about the role, responsibility, authority, powers and
independence of the FIA as a supervisor".
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Osborn)