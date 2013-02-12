BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limit in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 42 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
VATICAN CITY Feb 12 The Vatican has reached an agreement allowing the resumption of debit and credit card payments which Italian banking authorities had blocked within the tiny city state, the Vatican spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Credit card payments in the Vatican city state are once more activated," Father Federico Lombardi told a news briefing.
He said Swiss group Aduno will be responsible for managing the electronic payment services, which are used by millions of tourists and pilgrims visiting museums and shops within the Vatican.
Italian regulators blocked the use of debit and credit cards last month over concerns about a lack of transparency.
(Reporting Philip Pullella)
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping unprecedented stimulus in place and maintaining its dovish guidance even though inflation and growth have rebounded more quickly than expected.
* Says announces issue of NCDs worth up to 30 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2WMzB Further company coverage: