By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Oct 3 The Vatican dismissed a
priest from his post in a Holy See office on Saturday after he
told a newspaper he was gay and urged the Catholic Church to
change its stance on homosexuality.
Monsignor Krzystof Charamsa was removed from his position at
the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican's
doctrinal arm where he had worked since 2003, a statement said.
Charamsa, 43, and a Polish theologian, announced he was gay
and had a partner in a long interview with Italy's Corriere
della Sera newspaper on Saturday.
He later held a news conference with his partner, a Spanish
man, and gay activists at a Rome restaurant. They had planned a
demonstration in front of the Vatican but changed the venue
several hours before it was due to have started.
The Vatican said Charamsa's dismissal had nothing to do with
his comments on his personal situation, which it said "merit
respect".
But it said giving the interview and the planned
demonstration was "grave and irresponsible" given their timing
on the eve of a synod of bishops who will discuss family issues,
including how to reach out to gays.
It said his actions would subject the synod, which Pope
Francis is due to open on Sunday, to "undue media pressure".
The issue of homosexuality and the Church has dominated the
aftermath of the pope's visit to the United States last week.
In Saturday's interview, Charamsa said his partner had
helped him come to terms with his sexuality and knew he would
have to give up the priesthood, although the Vatican statement
made no reference to this outcome.
"It's time for the Church to open its eyes about gay
Catholics and to understand that the solution it proposes to
them -- total abstinence from a life of love -- is inhuman," he
was quoted as saying.
The Catholic Church teaches that homosexuality is not a sin
but that homosexual acts are.
The Vatican has been embarrassed by controversy over the
pope's meeting with Kim Davis, a Kentucky county clerk who went
to jail in September for refusing to honour a U.S. Supreme Court
ruling and issue same-sex marriage licences.
The Vatican said on Friday that "the only real audience" the
pope had during his visit to Washington was with a small group
that included a gay couple.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Gavin Jones and Helen
Popper)