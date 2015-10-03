* Priest tells media he is gay, has partner
* Announcement comes on eve of synod on family
* Vatican says timing is "irresponsible"
VATICAN CITY, Oct 3 The Vatican on Saturday
dismissed a Polish priest from his Holy See job after he came
out as gay and called for changes in Catholic teachings against
homosexual activity on the eve of a major Church meeting on the
family.
Monsignor Krzysztof Charamsa, a theologian, had worked at
the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican's
doctrinal arm, since 2003, and taught theology at pontifical
universities in Rome, which have also dismissed him.
Charamsa, 43, told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper and
Polish media that he was gay and had a partner. The Church
teaches that homosexuality is not a sin but homosexual activity
is, and priests, whether heterosexual or gay, take vows of
celibacy.
Charasma followed up his media interviews with a packed news
conference with his partner and gay activists at a Rome
restaurant. They had planned a demonstration in front of the
Vatican but changed the venue several hours before it was due to
have started.
The Vatican said the dismissal had nothing to do with
Charasma's reflections on his personal life, which it said
"merit respect".
But it said his interviews and the planned demonstration was
"grave and irresponsible" given their timing on the eve of a
synod of bishops who will discuss family issues, including the
Church's position on gays.
The Vatican said his actions were aimed at subjecting the
synod, which Pope Francis opens on Sunday, to "undue media
pressure". He presided at prayer vigil for the synod on Saturday
night before tens of thousands of people in St Peter's Square.
At the news conference, Charamsa said he wanted to make "an
enormous noise for the good of the Church" and apply "good
Christian pressure" on the synod not to forget homosexual
believers.
"This decision of mine to come out was a very personal one
taken in a Catholic Church that is homophobic and very difficult
and harsh (towards gays)," he said.
Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry,
which ministers to Catholic gays, said the Vatican's move was
"sadly disappointing."
"It is unfortunate that Church leaders did not see
Charamsa's announcement as an opportunity for further dialogue
with someone they have known and trusted," DeBarnardo said.
At the news conference, Charamsa suggested that a study be
made of how many homosexuals work in the Vatican.
"I ask the pope to be strong and to remember us,
homosexuals, lesbians, transsexuals and bisexuals as children of
the Church and members of humanity," Charamsa said.
The issue of homosexuality and the Church has dominated the
aftermath of the pope's visit to the United States last week.
The Vatican has been embarrassed by a row over the pope's
meeting during his U.S. trip with Kim Davis, a Kentucky county
clerk who went to jail in September for refusing to honour a
U.S. Supreme Court ruling and issue same-sex marriage licences.
