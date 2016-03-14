By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, March 14
VATICAN CITY, March 14 A Vatican prelate on
Monday admitted in court he had leaked confidential documents to
the media and said he had been manipulated into it by a woman
co-defendant who claimed she was a spy.
After an adjournment of more than three months, Spanish
Monsignor Angel Lucio Vallejo Balda was questioned at the
resumption of the so-called "Vatileaks II" trial.
Vallejo and four other people are on trial in the case,
which centres on the publication last year of two books based on
leaked documents that depict a Vatican plagued by graft and
where Pope Francis faces stiff resistance to his agenda.
Pressed by the prosecution and the court president on
whether he had leaked documents, Vallejo said "yes". He also
said he had given the author of one of the books some 85
passwords to access electronic documents and email accounts in
the Vatican.
Most of the three hours of the questioning of Vallejo, a
54-year-old Spaniard, revolved around his relationship with
Francesca Chaouqui, 35, a married public relations consultant.
Both were members of a now-defunct commission appointed by
Pope Francis to advise him on economic and bureaucratic reform.
He told the court that his relationship with Chaouqui had
been "clearly for me as a priest compromising," recounting how
she once entered his room in a Florence hotel.
Vallejo accused her of intimidating and manipulating him in
order to get a permanent job in the Vatican after the
commission's work was done. He also said he had received
threatening messages from Chaouqui's husband, who worked as an
information technology expert for the Vatican commission.
He said he felt trapped "in a situation with no way out".
Vallejo said Chaouqui told him she was a high-ranking member
of Italy's secret services and once offered to use her
connections to get him a meeting with U.S. President Barack
Obama when he visited the Vatican in 2014.
The monsignor was returned to the Vatican's jail a few days
ago after investigators discovered he had violated the terms of
his house arrest by communicating with reporters by phone.
Chaouqui, who is in late pregnancy, attended Monday's
hearing and her facial expressions suggested she disputed
Vallejo's claims.
The Vatican made it a crime to disclose official documents
in 2013 after a separate leaks scandal, which the media dubbed
"Vatileaks" and which preceded the resignation of Pope Benedict
that year.
Journalists Gianluigi Nuzzi and Emiliano Fittipaldi last
year published books based on documents which Vatican officials
say they received from Chaouqui, Vallejo and his assistant,
Nicola Maio.
The journalists are accused of putting pressure on Vallejo
and Chaouqui to get the documents. The defendants face up to
eight years in prison if convicted.
Chaouqui, who is expected to give evidence next week, has
denied leaking documents.
Of the five accused, only Vallejo is a Vatican resident, the
others being Italian citizens. The trial resumes on Tuesday with
Vallejo still on the stand.
