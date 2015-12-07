* Trial adjourned until further notice
* Court accepts some defence requests, rejects others
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Dec 7 The 'deputy pope' will be
summoned to testify before a Vatican court hearing a trial over
the theft of confidential papal documents, the first time such a
high-ranking official will appear at a public trial inside the
city-state.
The lawyer for Francesca Chaouqui, a former public relations
consultant for a Vatican reform commission, asked that Secretary
of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and two other high-ranking
Vatican prelates appear before the court.
Parolin, who is sometimes known as the deputy pope, is
second only to Pope Francis in the hierarchy of the Vatican,
which governs the worldwide Roman Catholic Church.
Five people are on trial in the case, which centres on the
publication last month of books based on leaked documents that
depict a Vatican plagued by greed and graft and where the pope
faces stiff resistance to his reform agenda.
The Vatican made it a crime to disclose official documents
in 2013 after a separate leaks scandal, which the media dubbed
"Vatileaks" and which preceded the resignation of Pope Benedict
that year.
The prosecution in the current trial had objected to the
request for Parolin to testify, but the panel of three
non-clerical judges ruled for the defence.
Chaouqui's lawyer Laura Sgro suggested the three Vatican
officials could serve as character witnesses for her client.
The court rejected Chaouqui's contention that it had no
jurisdiction over her because she is an Italian citizen, as well
as her lawyer's argument that her client was "a political
refugee" in Italy.
The court ruled that it had jurisdiction over Chaouqui
because she once worked for the Vatican.
Chaouqui and another key defendant, Spanish Monsignor Angel
Lucio Vallejo Balda, were part of a now-defunct commission
appointed by the pope to advise him on economic and bureaucratic
reform.
JOURNALISTS WROTE BOOKS BASED ON LEAKS
Two other defendants, journalists Gianluigi Nuzzi and
Emiliano Fittipaldi, last month published books based on the
leaked documents, which Vatican officials say they received from
Chaouqui, Balda and his assistant, Nicola Maio.
"I didn't give any papers to anyone, I can go to the trial
completely calm," Chaouqui told reporters as she entered the
court on Monday.
The trial, which began on Nov. 24 and which the media has
dubbed "Vatileaks II," was adjourned until further notice.
Chaouqui and Balda did not even exchange glances in the tiny
courtroom during Monday's two-hour session.
Details of their turbulent relationship have been splashed
across the media in recent weeks. "You are a worm, you're crap,"
was one of the messages Chaouqui sent Balda said, la Repubblica
newspaper reported.
The newspaper also published what it said were extracts of a
statement that Balda had given, in which he detailed his close
ties with Chaouqui.
The defendants risk jail sentences of up to eight years but
legal experts said the two journalists were not likely to serve
any time in the Vatican's small jail, which is rarely used, and
would probably receive suspended sentences, if any.
(additional reporting by Cristiano Corvino; Editing by Toby
Chopra)