Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
* Operating profit down 24 pct yr/yr to 4.45 bln SEK
* Says cost-cutting, core markets focus on track
* Electricity generation 35.5 Twh, of which fossil-based 17.5 pct (Adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM, OCT 27 - Swedish state-owned power group Vattenfall said on Thursday operating profit sank 24 percent in the third quarter mainly due to lower fair valuation of energy derivatives and inventories.
One of Europe's largest power compnaies, it said operating profit shrank to 4.45 billion crowns ($677 million) on near-flat sales.
Higher average prices, improved profitability in electricity sales and lower costs for operations and maintenance supported profit. Stripped of one-off items and fair valuation of energy derivatives and inventories, profit was up 7 percent, it said.
Vattenfall, which has agreed to sell operations in Poland and Belgium as it focuses on core markets Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands, said a 6-billion crown cost-cutting was on track.
It still expects the Poland and Belgium deals will be closed by year-end.
Vattenfall's total electricity generation decreased by 3.5 percent on the year-ago period to 35.5 terrawatt hours (TWh).
Fossil-based power generation dipped after the sale of a stake in a coal-fired plant in Germany in February, to 17.5 TWh.
Hydropower generation edged up to 8.2 TWh, thanks to increased water supply, while nuclear power generation fell amid planned outages and an extended audit of the Ringhals 2 reactor in Sweden to 8.9 TWh.
Vattenfall, which said last month it might sell more coal-fired plant assets in Germany and the Netherlands, said on Thursday it was continuing to invest in coal-based plants Boxberg and Moorburg in Germany.
($1 = 6.576 Swedish Crowns)
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SYDNEY, Feb 11 Whale rescuers in New Zealand linked arms in neck-deep water on Saturday to try and prevent about 200 pilot whales from stranding themselves again in a remote bay, where 300 of the animals died this week.