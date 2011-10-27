* Operating profit down 24 pct yr/yr to 4.45 bln SEK

* Says cost-cutting, core markets focus on track

* Electricity generation 35.5 Twh, of which fossil-based 17.5 pct (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, OCT 27 - Swedish state-owned power group Vattenfall said on Thursday operating profit sank 24 percent in the third quarter mainly due to lower fair valuation of energy derivatives and inventories.

One of Europe's largest power compnaies, it said operating profit shrank to 4.45 billion crowns ($677 million) on near-flat sales.

Higher average prices, improved profitability in electricity sales and lower costs for operations and maintenance supported profit. Stripped of one-off items and fair valuation of energy derivatives and inventories, profit was up 7 percent, it said.

Vattenfall, which has agreed to sell operations in Poland and Belgium as it focuses on core markets Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands, said a 6-billion crown cost-cutting was on track.

It still expects the Poland and Belgium deals will be closed by year-end.

Vattenfall's total electricity generation decreased by 3.5 percent on the year-ago period to 35.5 terrawatt hours (TWh).

Fossil-based power generation dipped after the sale of a stake in a coal-fired plant in Germany in February, to 17.5 TWh.

Hydropower generation edged up to 8.2 TWh, thanks to increased water supply, while nuclear power generation fell amid planned outages and an extended audit of the Ringhals 2 reactor in Sweden to 8.9 TWh.

Vattenfall, which said last month it might sell more coal-fired plant assets in Germany and the Netherlands, said on Thursday it was continuing to invest in coal-based plants Boxberg and Moorburg in Germany.

($1 = 6.576 Swedish Crowns)