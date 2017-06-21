LONDON, June 21 Swedish utility Vattenfall
has bought British home energy supplier iSupplyEnergy
for an undisclosed sum, entering the highly competitive domestic
energy retail market in Britain for the first time.
The move follows state-owned Vattenfall's announcement last
month that it has started selling renewable power to British
businesses, setting itself up to compete in a market that
already has more than 50 suppliers.
iSupplyEnergy supplies more than 120,000 gas and electricity
customers and employs 170 people, Vattenfall said.
"The acquisition of iSupplyEnergy is in line with
Vattenfall's strategy to grow our customer base in northern
Europe," Chief Executive Magnus Hall said.
Britain's energy market has attracted a range of new
suppliers that are gradually gaining market share from the 'Big
Six' incumbents which are Centrica's British Gas, SSE
, E.ON, npower, EDF Energy
and Scottish Power.
Theresa May's ruling Conservative Party has pledged to cap
energy prices, however, a move that would be the first
government intervention since markets were opened to
competition.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)