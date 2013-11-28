FRANKFURT Nov 28 Swedish utility Vattenfall
will likely start shopping around its Continental
Europe and UK business next year in a bid to focus on its home
market and reduce debt, four people familiar with the situation
said.
Vattenfall's advisors Citi and Rothschild
have finished their strategic review of the assets, two of the
people said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding they
expected the banks to start talking to potential buyers from
early 2014.
"We have no plans to sell our Continental Europe and UK
business", a Vattenfall spokesman said, adding that the Swedish
parliament would need to approve a such step.
A spokesperson for the Swedish government was not
immediately available for comment.