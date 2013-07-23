* First major utility to link writedown to dire EU market

* To split in two, considers investors for German/Dutch unit

* To accelerate costs cuts, freeze investments (Adds government, analyst comment, prices)

By Anna Ringstrom and Geert De Clercq

STOCKHOLM/PARIS, July 23 Vattenfall, one of Europe's biggest energy firms, wrote down the value of its business by 30 billion Swedish crowns ($4.6 billion), saying there was no recovery in sight for the region's ailing electricity markets.

The Swedish state-owned group, which operates across the Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands, also said on Tuesday it would split into two divisions - one for the Nordics and the other central Europe.

That could allow the government, trailing in opinion polls ahead of national elections next year, to eventually bring outside investors into the European division where Vattenfall is in deepest trouble.

Vattenfall and other utilities like Germany's E.ON and RWE and Finnish state-controlled Fortum are grappling with a combination of fragile European economies and pressure from regulators, which has cut demand for electricity.

Vattenfall, Germany's third-biggest power group by output, is the first major utility to cite market conditions as the reason for a substantial asset writedown.

Weakened by huge debts built up during a decade of takeovers sparked by liberalisation of European energy markets in the 1990s, utilities were ill-prepared for the euro zone crisis.

The European Union's energy-efficiency drive has further reduced power consumption as homes and offices become better insulated and heaters and other appliances more efficient.

"Like other European energy producers, Vattenfall is affected by the increasingly gloomy market prospects," Chief Executive Oystein Loseth said in a statement.

"The company now makes the assessment that the market will not recover in the foreseeable future."

Loseth predicted in June that European utilities would remain in dire straits until at least 2020.

BACKPEDALING

The largest of Vattenfall's writedowns, made in the second quarter, was 14.5 billion crowns for gas and hard coal-fired power plants at its Dutch subsidiary Nuon.

Vattenfall has spent the past couple of years backpedaling from a decade of aggressive expansion.

The government is being criticised in Sweden for the poor timing and cost of Vattenfall's Nuon acquisition for 8.5 billion euro ($11 billion) in 2009, just as the financial crisis hit.

Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said on Tuesday the government would carry out an analysis of whether to bring outside investors into the new division that will contain Nuon.

Vattenfall's three problem areas were coal-fired and nuclear plants in Germany and gas-powered plants in Holland, he said.

Germany accounted for about 40 percent of Vattenfall's electricity output last year.

Wholesale electricity prices there have more than halved since the start of the euro zone crisis. The benchmark one-year forward rate fell from nearly 90 euros per megawatt in July 2008 to about 37 euros on Tuesday and has set a series of new lows since the start of 2013.

Vattenfall said it was accelerating cost cuts planned for 2014 to 2.5 billion crowns from 1.5 to billion. It set a new savings target of 2 billion crowns for 2015 and said it was cutting investment over the next five years.

PERFECT STORM

Like all European utilities, falling demand is not Vattenfall's only problem. The industry is struggling with intermittent renewable energy, such as solar and wind, that has priority access to the distribution grid over traditional thermal generation.

Record-low prices of carbon emissions are making nuclear plants less profitable, while cheap U.S. shale gas has boosted exports of coal to Europe, making newly built gas-fired plants uneconomical to run.

In a letter to the European Commission in May, the CEOs of eight leading European utilities companies said their sector was the subject of "a perfect storm", which undermines their capacity to attract capital and endangers security of supply.

The Euro Stoxx European utilities index <.SX6E > has been the worst-performing index among major sectors since the start of the euro zone crisis, falling from a high of 652 points early in 2008 to less than 210 points last year.

It has since recovered slightly to trade at 218 points on Tuesday, still down 66 percent from its 2008 high.

"European energy markets face the highest level of uncertainty: on the demand side, on the supply side and in terms of regulatory framework," Paris ESG Management School professor Raphael Boroumand said.

"There is uncertainty everywhere, that is the reason for the Vattenfall writedown." For more stories about utilities, click on

($1 = 6.4804 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Additonal reporting by Mia Shanley, Editing by Erica Billingham)