By Markus Wacket

BERLIN, Dec 7 Swedish utility Vattenfall said it would keep European Union subsidies received in connection with plans for a 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) carbon capture and storage (CCS) pilot project that it had abandoned earlier this week.

"Cancellation is not our fault," a Vattenfall spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding the company had received EU payments of about 13 million euros, partly used to fund R&D efforts in the area of CCS.

"We assume we do not have to pay back this sum," the spokeswoman said.

The EU had transferred a total of about 45 million euros to a custodial account, the majority of which has not been withdrawn by Vattenfall, the spokeswoman said, adding that the remaining amount would be transferred back to the EU.

Vattenfall on Monday had scrapped plans for the pilot project, citing "insufficient will in German federal politics to implement the European directive so that a CCS demonstration project in Germany could be possible".

Through CCS, CO2 emissions are captured and stored underground, reducing the environmental burden of power plants.

CCS draft legislation is currently with the mediation committee of Germany's lower and upper houses of parliament. The draft law was approved by the Bundestag or lower house but rejected by the upper house. The mediation committee has adjourned twice without result, Vattenfall had said.

A spokesman for the company also said it had not yet received any funding commitments from the German government regarding a project it is part of, aiming at storing wind energy and converting it to hydrogen gas. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Additional reporting by Jeffrey Coelho; Writing by Christoph Steitz, editing by William Hardy)