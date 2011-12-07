* Vattenfall received 13 mln eur in EU subsidies-spokeswoman
* About 45 mln eur were transferred to custodial
account-spokeswoman
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, Dec 7 Swedish utility Vattenfall
said it would keep European Union subsidies received
in connection with plans for a 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion)
carbon capture and storage (CCS) pilot project that it had
abandoned earlier this week.
"Cancellation is not our fault," a Vattenfall spokeswoman
said on Wednesday, adding the company had received EU payments
of about 13 million euros, partly used to fund R&D efforts in
the area of CCS.
"We assume we do not have to pay back this sum," the
spokeswoman said.
The EU had transferred a total of about 45 million euros to
a custodial account, the majority of which has not been
withdrawn by Vattenfall, the spokeswoman said, adding that the
remaining amount would be transferred back to the EU.
Vattenfall on Monday had scrapped plans for the pilot
project, citing "insufficient will in German federal politics to
implement the European directive so that a CCS demonstration
project in Germany could be possible".
Through CCS, CO2 emissions are captured and stored
underground, reducing the environmental burden of power plants.
CCS draft legislation is currently with the mediation
committee of Germany's lower and upper houses of parliament. The
draft law was approved by the Bundestag or lower house but
rejected by the upper house. The mediation committee has
adjourned twice without result, Vattenfall had said.
A spokesman for the company also said it had not yet
received any funding commitments from the German government
regarding a project it is part of, aiming at storing wind energy
and converting it to hydrogen gas.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Coelho; Writing by Christoph
Steitz, editing by William Hardy)