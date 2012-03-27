VILNIUS, March 27 Swedish power group Vattenfall is trying to reach a settlement with Germany over compensation for shutting down nuclear power plants, but could eventually sue, the chairman of the state-owned utility said on Tuesday.

Vattenfall took a 10.5 billion crown ($1.57 billion) impairment charge after the decision by Germany, Vattenfall's biggest market, to phase out nuclear power.

It said last June it wanted Germany to pay compensation for the planned exit from nuclear power. Germany said last May it planned to shut all nuclear reactors by 2022 following the Fukushima nuclear disaster last year in Japan.

"We are going for a friendly solution with the compensation. If we don't get that we have in the best interest of the company to go to court," Lars Nordstrom, Vattenfall chairman, told Reuters on the sidelines of a corporate governance conference.

Germany's largest utility E.ON last May said it would sue the government for billions of euros in damages arising from the decision to abandon nuclear power within the next decade.

Vattenfall, one of Europe's biggest electricity producers, has a 66.7 percent stake in the Brunsbuttel nuclear plant, owns 50 percent of Krummel and 20 percent of the Brokdorf plant.

Brunsbuttel and Krummel have been offline for several years, but would not be allowed to restart. Brokdorf would continue to operate until 2021 under the German government's plans.

Vattenfall has said it invested 700 million euros ($1.02 billion) over the last few years in the Krummel and Brunsbuttel plants in Germany and wanted this to be taken into account in compensation talks.

Nordstrom was invited to speak about setting strategy for state-owned companies at the conference in Lithuania's capital. ($1 = 6.6833 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)