STOCKHOLM, April 18 State-owned Swedish utility Vattenfall said on Monday it had agreed to sell its loss-making lignite coal mines and associated power plants in Germany to Czech investor EPH.

The value of the deal was not immediately clear, but Vattenfall said it would take a hit to its second-quarter results of 22-27 billion crowns ($2.7-3.3 billion).

EPH, which teamed up with Czech private equity group PPF Investments, is betting on power prices to rise in Germany at the start of the next decade due to a phase-out of nuclear power production. EPH already owns lignite assets in Germany.

A sale, which the state must agree to, would cut Vattenfall's carbon emissions by about 70 percent, making it one of the "greenest" utilities in Europe, the company has said.

