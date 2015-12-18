(Adds quotes, details about bidders, background)
OSLO Dec 18 Swedish state utility Vattenfall
expects to reach a deal on selling its lignite power
plants and mines in eastern Germany during the first half of
2016, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.
Vattenfall generates about 60 terawatt-hours (TWh) from
lignite annually, or about 10 percent of Germany's total power
production, but it is also the main source of the company's
carbon emissions.
"There is a clear market interest ... We expect to have
something to put on the table during the first half of the next
year," Chief Executive Magnus Hall said in an interview.
Vattenfall asked potential bidders to express interest in
September, and Reuters industry sources said next Monday was the
deadline to submit indicative bids.
Two Czech energy groups, EPH and CEZ, have publicly stated
their interest in bidding for Vattenfall
assets.
Sources familiar with the situation also said Australian
investment group Macquarie and German power utility Steag had
teamed up to present a joint offer.
The deal was previously expected to fetch as much as 3.5
billion euros, but now Reuters sources said 3 billion was "way
too high" and the enterprise value for Vattenfall's lignite
assets may be around 2.5 billion euros.
Hall declined to comment on the bidders and said there was
no deadline for final bids.
Vattenfall has put its German lignite assets for sale
following large writedowns and a radical shift in the country's
energy policy, with renewables pushing many conventional power
plants out of the market.
Germany's announcement in July to abandon plans for a levy
on coal-fired power plants has breathed new life into the deal.
The sale includes roughly 8,100 megawatt (MW) of
lignite-fired plants as well as corresponding mining activities
in eastern Germany.
To sweeten the deal, Vattenfall also included about 3,000 MW
worth of hydropower plants in eastern Germany.
The utility has hired Citigroup and ING as financial
advisors in the transaction, with Citi being lead advisor.
Separately, Vattenfall said on Friday it has sold its 49
percent stake in Britain's Ormonde offshore wind farm to a
Swedish pension fund to raise money for new investments in
renewable power.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, Arno Schuetze in
Frankfurt and Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Susan Fenton)