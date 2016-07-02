RUSSIAN ENERGY MINISTER NOVAK SAYS RUSSIAN COMPANIES MAY CUT OIL OUTPUT QUICKER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT
RUSSIAN ENERGY MINISTER NOVAK SAYS RUSSIAN COMPANIES MAY CUT OIL OUTPUT QUICKER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT
STOCKHOLM, July 2 Sweden's centre-left government has decided to approve state-owned utility Vattenfall's sale of its loss-making lignite mines and power plants in Germany to Czech investor EPH, Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin said on Saturday.
Vattenfall said in April it had agreed a sale of the assets to EPH, which teamed up with Czech private equity group PPF Investments, for an undisclosed prize.
The sale was dependent on approval by the Swedish government. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Mark Potter)
RUSSIAN ENERGY MINISTER NOVAK SAYS RUSSIAN COMPANIES MAY CUT OIL OUTPUT QUICKER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT
MOSCOW, Feb 2 Severstal, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter core earnings jumped 32 percent from a year earlier to $528 million, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.
LONDON, Feb 2 A West African drive to clean up toxic fuels that campaigners say pose a health hazard to millions has run into difficulties less than two months after it was announced, according to importers, traders and other oil industry insiders.