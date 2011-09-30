* Part of strategy to reduce carbon emissions
* No decision on sales made yet
STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 Swedish state-owned power
group Vattenfall may sell some of its coal-fired
plants in Germany and the Netherlands or put older plants on ice
as it seeks to meet goals to reduce carbon dioxide emissions,
the company said on Friday.
Vattenfall, which is already selling off assets to reduce
debt, aims to cut carbon emissions to 65 million tonnes in 2020
from 90 million tonnes now. The burning of fossil fuels
accounted for 89.7 terrawatt-hours of the 172.5 TWh total that
the power company generated in 2010.
"To achieve the strategy, parts of or (entire) single coal
power plants in both Germany and the Netherlands might be sold
or mothballed," the company said in a statement.
"There may be power plants that are unprofitable and/or are
old and therefore emit more carbon dioxide," it added.
The company released the statement after newspaper Svenska
Dagbladet reported that Vattenfall was planning to sell its
Germand and Dutch coal operations.
"There are no concrete plans (so far) to sell coal-fired
power plants in the core markets at the moment," it said, adding
that this would be a decision for its owners, the Swedish
government.
The company has identified Germany, Sweden and the
Netherlands as its core markets.
It is completing construction of two large coal-fired power
plants, Boxberg and Moorburg, in Germany, to replace older
capacity.
Vattenfall has already sold its coal power plants in Poland
and some coal plants in Denmark.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Jane Baird)