* Part of strategy to reduce carbon emissions

* No decision on sales made yet

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 Swedish state-owned power group Vattenfall may sell some of its coal-fired plants in Germany and the Netherlands or put older plants on ice as it seeks to meet goals to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the company said on Friday.

Vattenfall, which is already selling off assets to reduce debt, aims to cut carbon emissions to 65 million tonnes in 2020 from 90 million tonnes now. The burning of fossil fuels accounted for 89.7 terrawatt-hours of the 172.5 TWh total that the power company generated in 2010.

"To achieve the strategy, parts of or (entire) single coal power plants in both Germany and the Netherlands might be sold or mothballed," the company said in a statement.

"There may be power plants that are unprofitable and/or are old and therefore emit more carbon dioxide," it added.

The company released the statement after newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported that Vattenfall was planning to sell its Germand and Dutch coal operations.

"There are no concrete plans (so far) to sell coal-fired power plants in the core markets at the moment," it said, adding that this would be a decision for its owners, the Swedish government.

The company has identified Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands as its core markets.

It is completing construction of two large coal-fired power plants, Boxberg and Moorburg, in Germany, to replace older capacity.

Vattenfall has already sold its coal power plants in Poland and some coal plants in Denmark. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Jane Baird)