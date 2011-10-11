* Vattenfall plans to sell Finnish networks, heat business

* Vattenfall says has approached potential buyers

* Goldman Sachs, EQT, Macquarie working on offers -sources (Adds Vattenfall comments)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Terhi Kinnunen

AMSTERDAM/HELSINKI, Oct 11 Swedish state-owned power group Vattenfall has begun the sale of electricity network and heat distribution assets in Finland and has approached potential buyers, the group's Finnish manager said.

"This week teaser letters have been sent. The letter says Vattenfall's networks in Finland and heat business are the assets to be sold," Hannu Kostiainen, Vattenfall's country manager in Finland, told Reuters.

He declined to offer a time table for the sale.

Sources close to the matter said Vattenfall hopes to wrap up the deal this year and was expected to raise at least 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

The divestment is expected to attract infrastructure funds that could offer more than 1 billion euros.

Vattanfall, one of Europe's largest utilities, has been selling noncore assets to cut costs and reduce debt. Germany's decision to shut nuclear power plants by 2022 has added to its woes. [ID:nLDE76R0JH]

Infrastructure funds managed by EQT and Macquarie (MQG.AX) are preparing separate offers for the assets, sources close to them said. EQT was looking for local partners and could team up with Finnish municipalities, the sources said.

A consortium of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners (GS.N), 3i Infrastructure (3IN.L) and Finnish group Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co is working on a joint offer for the assets, several sources familiar with the matter said.

"We are interested in investing in infrastructure and in making new investments of that kind. We do not comment on specific firms or specific investment targets," Ilmarinen Deputy Chief Executive Timo Ritakallio said.

Goldman Sachs, 3i Infrastructure and Macquarie all declined to comment. EQT was not available to comment.

Vattenfall is the second-largest electricity distributor in Finland, serving 347,000 retail customers. The main asset on sale is its regulated power grid, attractive to infrastructure funds because of predictable returns.

CONFIDENCE

The launch of the sale in the current market demonstrated Vattenfall's confidence its infrastructure assets will be popular with financial investors seeking euro-denominated opportunities in the sector, industry sources said.

The euro zone debt crisis has limited the scope of infrastructure funds to invest in countries with a precarious financial position. Finland's debt-to-GDP ratio, set to stand at 43 percent this year, is among the lowest in the euro zone.

Vattenfall's decision to consolidate came after it had tripled revenues over the past decade in a rapid expansion in northern Europe. It wants to cut annual costs by 6 billion Swedish crowns ($900 million).

In its drive to focus on three key markets -- Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden -- Vattenfall announced in August the $2.6 billion sale of Polish assets to the country's gas monopoly PGNiG PGNI.WA and utility Tauron TPE.WA. [ID:nL5E7JN0LQ]

That followed sales of assets totalling 4.6 billion crowns in the second quarter. The company has said it may sell coal-fired plants in Germany and the Netherlands. [ID:nL5E7KU1T2]

($1=0.733 Euros) ($1 6.691 Swedish Crowns) (Additional reporting by Veronica Ek in Stockholm; Editing by Erica Billingham, Dan Lalor and Steve Orlofsky)