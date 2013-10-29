* CEO Loseth says won't renew contract
STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 State-owned Swedish utility
Vattenfall, which is battling weak wholesale
electricity prices and a disastrous acquisition, said on Tuesday
its chief executive would step down when his contract expires in
March 2015.
The company also said lingering weakness in wholesale power
prices had pressured underlying operating earnings, which fell
10.6 percent in the third quarter.
Vattenfall wrote down the value of its business by 30
billion crowns ($4.7 billion) in the second quarter alone due to
weak power markets and a hangover from a decade of debt-fuelled
expansion that left it one of Europe's biggest energy firms.
CEO Oystein Loseth was head of Dutch firm Nuon when
Vattenfall bought it for 8.5 billion euros ($11.7 billion) in
2009 in a deal that proved ill-timed as power markets softened
in the wake of the global financial crisis.
Loseth then succeeded the mastermind of the purchase, former
Vattenfall Chief Executive Lars Josefsson, when he left the
group in 2010 as political and media criticism gathered pace
against a deal that was already turning sour.
"I have informed the Board that I do not wish to extend my
contract after 2015. This is for personal reasons. I have
notified the board early in order to provide clarity and to give
them sufficient time for recruitment," Loseth said.
Chairman Lars Nordstrom said the board would begin the
recruitment process to find a successor.
The company, fully owned by the Swedish government, said
underlying operating earnings were 4.00 billion Swedish crowns
($631.3 million) in the third quarter compared with 4.47 billion
in the corresponding period of last year.
Vattenfall said in the second quarter it would split into
two divisions - one Nordic and one for continental Europe - and
consider outside investors for the European business.
"The work on splitting up Vattenfall's operations into two
regions - the Nordic countries and Continental Europe/UK - is
progressing according to plan," Loseth said on Tuesday.
($1 = 6.3362 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander; Editing by
Mark Potter)