* Vattenfall core profit 4.8 bln crowns
* Sees continued weak demand, price pressure
* To keep focus on cost control
* Applies to replace 1-2 Swedish nuclear reactors
STOCKHOLM, July 31 Swedish state-owned energy
group Vattenfall said it expected demand and
electricity prices to remain weak as its posted a 10 percent
fall in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, dented by the
lower prices.
One of Europe's top energy companies with operations across
the Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands, it said
operating earnings excluding one-off items fell to 4.82 billion
crowns ($706.4 million) from a year-earlier 5.38 billion, as
turnover shrank 9 percent.
"The market outlook for demand and electricity prices
remains weak, which is putting pressure on our earnings
capacity," Chief Executive Oystein Loseth said in a statement.
"We are addressing this through continued efficiency
improvement work in all of our operations and processes, and by
broadening and improving our customer offerings."
Including one-offs, Vattenfall swung to an operating profit
of 4.78 billion crowns from a 3.24 billion loss a year ago when
it took a 10.2 billion charge related to the closure of its
German nuclear plants.
"The divestments that we carried out in 2011 and at the
start of this year have strengthened our financial position,
which is beneficial in the prevailing market conditions," Loseth
said.
The group said in May it had completed a programme to get rid
of "non-core" assets across Europe.
Separately, the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority (SSM)
Vattenfall said Vattenfall had filed an application for it to
replace one or two of its existing nuclear reactors in Sweden
with new ones.
Sweden, which has 10 reactors that account for around 40
percent of electricity output, in 2010 decided to allow the
replacement of old reactors with new.
Vattenfall said in its earnings report it had filed "an
application with the authority to obtain clarity on the terms
and conditions that apply for new nuclear power generation."
A Vattenfall spokesman confirmed a formal application had
been submitted for replacing one or two reactors.
($1 = 6.7948 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by William Hardy)