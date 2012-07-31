STOCKHOLM, July 31 Swedish state-owned energy
group Vattenfall said it expected demand and
electricity prices to remain weak as its posted a 10 percent
fall in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, dented by the
lower prices.
The company, one of Europe's top energy companies with
operations across the Nordic region, Germany and the
Netherlands, reported operating earnings excluding one-off items
of 4.8 billion crowns ($706.4 million), down from a year-earlier
5.4 billion.
"The market outlook for demand and electricity prices
remains weak, which is putting pressure on our earnings
capacity," Chief Executive Oystein Loseth said in a statement.
"We are addressing this through continued efficiency
improvement work in all of our operations and processes, and by
broadening and improving our customer offerings."
($1 = 6.7948 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)