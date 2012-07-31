STOCKHOLM, July 31 Sweden's Radiation Safety
Authority (SSM) said on Tuesday it had received an application
from state-owned energy group Vattenfall to replace
one or two existing nuclear reactors with new ones.
"To construct and bring a new reactor is a lengthy process
with that is tested in several steps," the authority said in a
statement. "The entire process will take 10-15 years from when
we have received an application until a potential reactor is
brought on line."
Vattenfall said in its earnings report it had filed on
Tuesday "an application with the SSM to obtain clarity on the
terms and conditions that apply for new nuclear power
generation."
A Vattenfall spokeman confirmed the application was formally
for replacing one or two reactors.