* Q3 operating loss SEK 19.4 bln vs year-ago profit of 4.9
bln
* Writes down 23.1 bln crowns on fossil fuel assets, trading
* Gives no timetable for potential sale of lignite plants
* No plans to sell other assets in the continental segment
(Adds names of potential buyers, adds detail and background,
changes dateline from Stockholm)
By Nerijus Adomaitis and Arno Schuetze
STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Sweden's Vattenfall
has put its lignite power plants and mines in Germany
up for sale, potentially raising up to 3 billion euros ($3.8
billion) in a retrenchment after writeoffs on past acquisitions
sent it deep into the red.
Scandinavia's biggest utility is restructuring after betting
roughly 22 billion euros on a 15-year expansion drive in
nuclear, coal and gas power generation, only to be hit by the
economic downturn and a German renewable energy drive.
"Vattenfall will explore options for creating a sustainable
new ownership structure for the lignite operations (in
Germany)," Magnus Hall, who has just taken over from Oeystein
Loeseth as chief executive of the state-owned company, said on
Thursday.
Loeseth had in February dismissed speculation that the
company was in talks to sell assets in continental Europe so the
divestment plan could mark a change of stance by the company.
Vattenfall, whose acquisition spree left it with adjusted
net debt of 151.5 billion crowns at the end of September,
declined to give a timetable for the potential sale of the
profitable lignite plants, which people familiar with the
industry said could fetch a total of between 2 billion euros and
3 billion and would likely be sold individually.
One of the sources said the final price would depend on
factors such as supply contracts, electricity prices and, in
particular, expectations of currently depressed prices for
carbon emission contracts.
"For each megawatt-hour of electricity - which you can sell
at about 30 euros right now - you need certificates currently
costing about 6 euros. Profitability erodes immediately if
emission prices rise to pre-crisis levels," the source said.
Peers such as E.ON and RWE are not
expected to look at the assets as they are scrambling for a
greener power generation mix, the sources said. Lignite emits
more carbon dioxide when burnt compared with other types of
coal, making it particularly harmful to the environment.
The sources added that buyout groups with a penchant for
energy assets such as Blackstone, CVC, Macquarie
and KKR were likely to bid, as this would fit
in their recent investment strategies.
The utilities and the buyout groups declined to comment.
IMPAIRMENT CHARGE
Vattenfall said it had taken an impairment charge of 23.1
billion crowns in the third quarter, mainly related to its
fossil fuel assets and trading operations, adding that market
conditions remained weak.
That sent it to an operating loss of 19.4 billion crowns
against a profit of 4.9 billion a year ago. Adjusted for the
impairment, it made a profit of 2.75 billion against a year-ago
4.1 billion.
The impairment charge included almost 14 billion crowns
relating to its Dutch subsidiary Nuon, bought for 8.5 billion
euros in 2009, bringing its total writedown on Nuon to 53
billion crowns or 60 percent of the purchase price, Vattenfall
Chief Financial Officer Ingrid Bonde said.
Asked if he considered Nuon's acquisition to be a mistake,
Hall said: "You have to realize that the market situation was
totally different when these assets were bought."
The ill-fated acquisition became the focus of a
parliamentary probe several months before the elections in
September, putting pressures on the then government.
Like other European utilities, Vattenfall has suffered from
renewables pushing down prices and squeezing coal and gas
generation, while the sluggish economic recovery depressed
overall demand.
It said it would raise its cost-cutting target for next
year, would conduct a further review of its investment programme
and launch a strategic review of its operations.
Vattenfall has already split its operations into two parts,
a Nordic unit and a continental Europe and UK one, with some
analysts reading this as a sign of divestment preparations.
Halls denied considering selling more assets in the
continental and UK segment than announced. "For us the German
business and also the continental is an integral part ... We
want to keep that and develop it," he told Reuters.
There were also no current plans to bring in other
investors, he added. The company has previously said it might
look at bringing in investors to share risk in its continental
and UK businesses.
Its investment plan has been scaled back from 201 billion
crowns for 2010-2014 to 105 billion for 2014-2018.
Vattenfall generates about 60 terawatt-hours (TWh) from
lignite annually, or about 10 percent of Germany's total power
production. It said it remained committed to other operations in
Germany, including heat production, trading and wind power.
(1 US dollar = 0.7945 euro)
(Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom;
Editing by Simon Johnson and David Holmes)