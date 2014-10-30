* Q3 operating loss SEK 19.4 bln vs year-ago profit of 4.9 bln

* Writes down 23.1 bln crowns on fossil fuel assets, trading

* Gives no timetable for potential sale of lignite plants

* No plans to sell other assets in the continental segment (Adds names of potential buyers, adds detail and background, changes dateline from Stockholm)

By Nerijus Adomaitis and Arno Schuetze

STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Sweden's Vattenfall has put its lignite power plants and mines in Germany up for sale, potentially raising up to 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in a retrenchment after writeoffs on past acquisitions sent it deep into the red.

Scandinavia's biggest utility is restructuring after betting roughly 22 billion euros on a 15-year expansion drive in nuclear, coal and gas power generation, only to be hit by the economic downturn and a German renewable energy drive.

"Vattenfall will explore options for creating a sustainable new ownership structure for the lignite operations (in Germany)," Magnus Hall, who has just taken over from Oeystein Loeseth as chief executive of the state-owned company, said on Thursday.

Loeseth had in February dismissed speculation that the company was in talks to sell assets in continental Europe so the divestment plan could mark a change of stance by the company.

Vattenfall, whose acquisition spree left it with adjusted net debt of 151.5 billion crowns at the end of September, declined to give a timetable for the potential sale of the profitable lignite plants, which people familiar with the industry said could fetch a total of between 2 billion euros and 3 billion and would likely be sold individually.

One of the sources said the final price would depend on factors such as supply contracts, electricity prices and, in particular, expectations of currently depressed prices for carbon emission contracts.

"For each megawatt-hour of electricity - which you can sell at about 30 euros right now - you need certificates currently costing about 6 euros. Profitability erodes immediately if emission prices rise to pre-crisis levels," the source said.

Peers such as E.ON and RWE are not expected to look at the assets as they are scrambling for a greener power generation mix, the sources said. Lignite emits more carbon dioxide when burnt compared with other types of coal, making it particularly harmful to the environment.

The sources added that buyout groups with a penchant for energy assets such as Blackstone, CVC, Macquarie and KKR were likely to bid, as this would fit in their recent investment strategies.

The utilities and the buyout groups declined to comment.

IMPAIRMENT CHARGE

Vattenfall said it had taken an impairment charge of 23.1 billion crowns in the third quarter, mainly related to its fossil fuel assets and trading operations, adding that market conditions remained weak.

That sent it to an operating loss of 19.4 billion crowns against a profit of 4.9 billion a year ago. Adjusted for the impairment, it made a profit of 2.75 billion against a year-ago 4.1 billion.

The impairment charge included almost 14 billion crowns relating to its Dutch subsidiary Nuon, bought for 8.5 billion euros in 2009, bringing its total writedown on Nuon to 53 billion crowns or 60 percent of the purchase price, Vattenfall Chief Financial Officer Ingrid Bonde said.

Asked if he considered Nuon's acquisition to be a mistake, Hall said: "You have to realize that the market situation was totally different when these assets were bought."

The ill-fated acquisition became the focus of a parliamentary probe several months before the elections in September, putting pressures on the then government.

Like other European utilities, Vattenfall has suffered from renewables pushing down prices and squeezing coal and gas generation, while the sluggish economic recovery depressed overall demand.

It said it would raise its cost-cutting target for next year, would conduct a further review of its investment programme and launch a strategic review of its operations.

Vattenfall has already split its operations into two parts, a Nordic unit and a continental Europe and UK one, with some analysts reading this as a sign of divestment preparations.

Halls denied considering selling more assets in the continental and UK segment than announced. "For us the German business and also the continental is an integral part ... We want to keep that and develop it," he told Reuters.

There were also no current plans to bring in other investors, he added. The company has previously said it might look at bringing in investors to share risk in its continental and UK businesses.

Its investment plan has been scaled back from 201 billion crowns for 2010-2014 to 105 billion for 2014-2018.

Vattenfall generates about 60 terawatt-hours (TWh) from lignite annually, or about 10 percent of Germany's total power production. It said it remained committed to other operations in Germany, including heat production, trading and wind power. (1 US dollar = 0.7945 euro) (Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson and David Holmes)