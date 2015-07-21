(Adds quotes, plans for lignite assets sale in Germany)
OSLO, July 21 Swedish utility Vattenfall
posted a record operating loss for the second quarter
on Tuesday due to writedowns related to its brown coal
operations in Germany and its decision to shut its two nuclear
reactors early.
Despite the loss, it said it still aimed to find a buyer
for the German lignite, or brown coal, mines and power plants by
the end of this year, as part of a strategy change.
The state-owned company said its operating loss (EBIT) rose
to 38 billion Swedish crowns ($4.4 billion) in the quarter, from
1.6 billion a year ago, largely due to 36.3 billion in
impairments.
Vattenfall has been hit by a drop in power prices in the
Nordic market but said the market was now bottoming out although
it would not recover for a few years.
The impairments included a 17 billion crown writedown
because of lower profitability and the planned closure of its
Ringhals-1 and Ringhals-2 nuclear reactors. In made a 15 billion
crown writedown on its brown coal operations in eastern Germany
and 4 billion crowns related to its Moorburg coal power plant in
Hamburg.
"Naturally, this is a very negative development, which
unfortunately reflects the world we live in," Chief Executive
Magnus Hall said, referring to increased renewable power output
and sluggish demand pushing European power prices down.
Excluding one-off items, Vattenfall's underlying operating
profit fell to 2.97 billion crowns in the second quarter, down
more than a quarter from a year ago.
In the Nordic power market, Vattenfall's home market, spot
power prices dropped almost 20 percent to 20.7 euros per
megawatt-hours (MWh) in the second quarter from a year earlier
as heavy rains boosted supply in the hydropower-dependent
region. In Germany they fell 9 percent.
Longer term, however, trading in forward contracts shows the
market expects Nordic power prices to rise to over 30 euros/MWh
after 2020.
"Things are probably bottoming out, but they are pointing to
low prices for the next five years," Hall told a news
conference.
Vattenfall's decision to shut its two oldest nuclear
reactors permanently in 2018-2020 instead of as previously
planned in 2025 is lending some support to
prices.
The chances of selling brown coal assets have improved since
Germany this month dropped plans to impose a levy on the most
polluting power plants, which could potentially have forced some
plants to shut permanently, Hall said.
Germany will also close brown coal power capacity equivalent
to five plants, but retain the plants in case of power
shortages.
However, it is still unclear whether Vattenfall's plants
will be included in the reserve.
($1 = 8.6185 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Susan Fenton)