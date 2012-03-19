LONDON, March 19 Swedish utility Vattenfall
has signed an agreement to develop a wave energy test
project off the Orkney Islands in Scotland, the company said on
Monday.
The project, in conjunction with the European Marine Energy
Centre, will use 10 Pelamis wave energy converters with a total
capacity of 10 megawatts, the company said.
The wave farm should be able to supply electricity to 8,500
households if grid connections to mainland Scotland are
sufficient, the company said.
"The goal is to have the latest generation test machine from
Pelamis installed in 2013," Vattenfall said in a statement.
Vattenfall already has a 62 percent in a joint venture with
Scottish wave energy technology company Pelamis, called Aegir
Wave Power, which is involved in a 10 MW wave power project off
the Shetland Islands.
"Vattenfall wants to focus on wave energy to support the
transition to renewable energy with low carbon dioxide
emissions. It requires safe and reliable technology," said Karl
Bergman, head of Vattenfall's research and development.
The utility is not the only one to explore the potential of
wave energy in Britain.
Alstom and SSE Renewables, the marine developer
arm of UK energy firm SSE, have formed a joint venture
to develop a wave energy installation off the coast of Orkney.
Acquamarine Power plans a 2.4 MW wave power converter
demonstration project there and the UK government has announced
that Britain's first marine energy park will be developed in
south west England.
