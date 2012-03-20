(Company corrects to say new project is one converter in 2014
not 2013, corrects total converters for two projects to 11 from
10)
LONDON, March 19 Swedish utility Vattenfall
has signed an agreement to develop a wave energy test
project off the Orkney Islands in Scotland, the company said on
Monday.
The project, in conjunction with the European Marine Energy
Centre, will use one Pelamis wave energy converter, a Vattenfall
spokesman said.
"The goal is to have the latest generation test machine from
Pelamis installed in 2 014 , " Vattenfall said in a s tatement.
Vattenfall already has a 62 percent stake in a joint venture
with Scottish wave energy technology company Pelamis, called
Aegir Wave Power, which is involved in a wave power project off
the Shetland Islands.
" The goal is to build a wave energy farm with 11 Pelamis wave
e nergy converters with a total installed capacity of 10 MW, "
Vattenfall said, referring to the two nearby projects combined.
The wave farm should be able to supply electricity to 8,500
households if grid connections to mainland Scotland are
sufficient, it said.
"Vattenfall wants to focus on wave energy to support the
transition to renewable energy with low carbon dioxide
emissions. It requires safe and reliable technology," said Karl
Bergman, head of Vattenfall's research and development.
The utility is not the only one to explore the potential of
wave energy in Britain.
Alstom and SSE Renewables, the marine developer
arm of UK energy firm SSE, have formed a joint venture
to develop a wave energy installation off the coast of Orkney.
Acquamarine Power plans a 2.4 MW wave power converter
demonstration project there and the UK government has announced
that Britain's first marine energy park will be developed in
south west England.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely and Keiron
Henderson)