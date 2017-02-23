Feb 23 Swedish utility Vattenfall is seeking to add 16 more turbines to a 36.9-megawatt onshore wind farm in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the company said on Thursday.

Vattenfall is consulting technical experts and the public prior to submitting a planning application for the Clashindarroch Wind Farm extension, near Huntly, it said in a statement.

The wind farm started generating electricity in 2015.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by Dale Hudson)