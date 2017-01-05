U.S. LNG exports shift to Europe from Asia
Jan 24 U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters have shifted their focus to Southern Europe from Asia as cold weather and problems with Algerian gas supply have driven Europe's gas prices higher.
(Refiles to remove extraneous words in lead paragraph)
LONDON Jan 5 Swedish renewable energy company Vattenfall is developing a proposal to extend its 300-megawatt Thanet offshore wind farm off the coast of Kent in southern England, it said.
In 2010, Vattenfall scrapped plans to extend the wind farm, citing grid constraints. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Thomas)
Jan 24 U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters have shifted their focus to Southern Europe from Asia as cold weather and problems with Algerian gas supply have driven Europe's gas prices higher.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 bought more than 6 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.
* Union at world's top copper mine escondida rejects wage deal, tells workers to vote for strike and prepare for "extended" conflict Further company coverage: (Reporting By Santiago bureau)