LONDON, July 3 Swedish utility Vattenfall
said the Scottish government has given consent for it
to build a 170-megawatt wind farm in southwest Scotland,
enabling it to speed up talks with local communities about
buying a share in the project.
Vattenfall submitted a planning application for the
50-turbine, onshore South Kyle wind farm four years ago.
The firm wants to offer the East Ayrshire and north Galloway
communities the right to acquire an interest of up to 5 percent
in the scheme.
Vattenfall also plans to provide a community benefit fund of
5,000 pounds ($6,482.50) per megawatt installed per year over
the operational lifetime of the wind farm.
The firm intends to consider the consent decision in detail
before confirming the timetable for construction.
"Of course there is a long way to go before Vattenfall is
able to construct and operate this wind farm, but if
constructed, this will be a wind farm that we hope local people
and businesses will take pride in," Guy Mortimer, Vattenfall's
UK head of development for onshore wind, said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7713 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)