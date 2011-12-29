FRANKFURT Dec 29 Russian lender
Sberbank's acquisition of the eastern European arm of
Austria's Oesterreichische Volksbanken has been
delayed by outstanding regulatory clearance, Austrian news
agency APA reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Sberbank clinched a deal in September to buy VBI for at
least 585 million euros ($757.37 million), gaining a springboard
for expansion in the region.
The deal was expected to close by the end of 2011, but APA
said closing was now expected in the first few weeks of 2012.
Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref has said the purchase would
be completed by Feb. 15, at the latest.
Loss-making Volksbanken, which failed this year's European
Union bank stress tests, has been counting on asset sales to
help boost its balance sheet.
($1 = 0.7724 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)