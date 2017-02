VIENNA, Sept 8 Russia's Sberbank has agreed to buy VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, for at least 585 million euros ($821 million), gaining a springboard for expansion in the region, Volksbanken said on Thursday.

"The deal price will be 1.0x VBI equity (excluding VB Romania) ranging from 585 million euros to 645 million euros depending on business performance of VBI in 2011," it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.712 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)