March 25 Israel-based VBL Therapeutics
said a mid-stage study of its experimental brain cancer drug met
the main goal of increasing overall survival.
The company said a combination of its drug, VBL-111, and
Roche AG's cancer treatment, Avastin, significantly
improved overall survival, compared with patients only given
Avastin.
The company said it discontinued testing the drug as a
monotherapy after nearly half the patients in the study saw the
disease progress when given only VBL-111.
