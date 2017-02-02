JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 VBS Mutual Bank, which made
headlines last year after it gave South African President Jacob
Zuma a loan to reimburse the state for upgrades to his personal
home, plans to list on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange, its
chairman said on Thursday.
The bank lent Zuma 7.8 million rand ($582,000) after a court
ordered he pay back part of the $16 million the state spent on
his luxury home.
The lender, whose clients are mostly rural homebuilders or
small businesses, plans to expand from only four branches now to
a nationwide network, chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi said.
"It is a no-brainer to list within the next 3 years,"
Matodzi told Reuters after a media conference.
VBS has its roots in a 1980s building society based in
Venda, a rural area given a degree of autonomy by the apartheid
government before 1994. It has 30,000 clients with deposits of
around 800 million rand ($59.71 million).
"First we will convert from a mutual bank to a bank, then we
will list on the JSE," Matodzi said, adding that the institution
wanted to broaden its shareholder base.
Though VBS got plenty of publicity for the loan to Zuma last
year, the president is not among VBS's biggest debtors, having
"maybe one of the top-20 home loans," said Matodzi.
The Public Investment Corporation, Africa's largest fund
manager with more than $120 billion of South African government
employee pension assets under its custody, is a major
shareholder in VBS, holding 25 percent.
The lender on Thursday signed an agreement with a church
group to issue cards to the church's 6.8 million members. Though
they will not automatically bank with VBS, the bank said it
hoped to sign them all up eventually.
($1 = 13.3992 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia and Richard
Lough)