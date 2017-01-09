EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 9 Candy and pet food maker Mars Inc said it would buy VCA Inc, which runs hospitals for animals, for $7.7 billion.
Mars, the maker of Whiskas and Pedigree pet products, will pay $93 per share, a premium of 31.4 percent to VCA's Friday closing price.
The enterprise value of the deal is $9.1 billion including $1.4 billion in debt, the companies said in a statement on Monday.
VCA will operate as a separate business unit within Mars Petcare, the biggest pet food maker in the world. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.